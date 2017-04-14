April 14, 2017

THIS REFLECTS BADLY ON THE NSA, BUT THE PUBLICATION OF THIS STUFF IS ALSO UNCONSCIONABLE: The Latest Dump of Alleged NSA Tools Is ‘The Worst Thing Since Snowden.’

In fact, the latest Shadow Brokers dump contains several working Windows zero-days in executable (.exe) binaries with “step-by-step logs laying out how they’re used and the commands to run,” according to Ashkan Soltani, an independent security researcher.

That means that pretty much anyone, from low-level cybercriminals to so-called “script kiddies”—hackers who are only good at reusing other hackers’ tools—could repurpose them to attack Windows computers.