April 14, 2017

THE HILL: CIA head: WikiLeaks a ‘non-state hostile intelligence service.’

CIA Director Mike Pompeo on Thursday hammered WikiLeaks, calling the organization a “non-state hostile intelligence service.”

In his first major public appearance since taking the top intelligence post in the Trump administration, Pompeo took aim at WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor Edward Snowden, who leaked confidential information about NSA surveillance to news outlets before seeking refuge in Russia.

“It’s time to call out WikiLeaks for what it really is: A non-state hostile intelligence service often abetted by state actors like Russia,” he said.

Pompeo said disclosures by Assange and Snowden have done “great harm to our nation’s national security and they will continue to do so in the long term,” adding that the revelations have hurt the U.S.’s relations with foreign partners.