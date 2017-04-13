April 13, 2017

LIFE IN SATURNIAN MOONS’ OCEANS? NASA’s ocean worlds announcement: watch the live stream at 2PM ET. “This afternoon, NASA is going to make an announcement about big findings from the Cassini spacecraft, a probe that’s been exploring the Saturn system since 2004. This particular announcement will revolve around “new results about ocean worlds” in our Solar System, so that means we’ll be most likely be focusing on either Titan or Enceladus. The two moons of Saturn are thought to harbor liquid water.”