April 12, 2017

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● Sean Spicer just forgot the 1st rule of politics: Never compare anything to Hitler.

—Headline, CNN.com, today.

● [Ted] Turner Compares Fox’s Popularity to Hitler.

—Headline, Broadcasting and Cable, January 25, 2005.

● [Scott Pelley of] CBS Goes Low, Hurls Personal Insults at Spicer Over Hitler Blunder.

—Headline, NewsBusters, yesterday.

● CBS ‘Global Warming Special’ Host [Scott Pelley] Likened Warming Skeptics to Holocaust Deniers.

—Headline, NewsBusters, January 21, 2008.