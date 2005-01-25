«
April 12, 2017

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

Sean Spicer just forgot the 1st rule of politics: Never compare anything to Hitler.

—Headline, CNN.com, today.

[Ted] Turner Compares Fox’s Popularity to Hitler.

—Headline, Broadcasting and Cable, January 25, 2005.

[Scott Pelley of] CBS Goes Low, Hurls Personal Insults at Spicer Over Hitler Blunder.

—Headline, NewsBusters, yesterday.

CBS ‘Global Warming Special’ Host [Scott Pelley] Likened Warming Skeptics to Holocaust Deniers.

—Headline, NewsBusters, January 21, 2008.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 9:47 pm