April 13, 2017
MARK STEYN: The Churches Close, The Mosques Open & The West Fades Away.
~On Monday, 14 victims were killed in an Islamic terrorist attack on the St Petersburg Metro;
~On Friday, four victims were killed in an Islamic terrorist attack by a homicidal truck driver on Queen Street in Stockholm;
~On Palm Sunday, at least 45 victims were killed in an Islamic terrorist attack on two Coptic churches in Egypt.
Clumping all these news items together reminds me of a brief exchange I had with my television shortly after 9/11. The topic was how to strike back at al Qaeda, and some Democrat Senator was demanding that before we did anything, the President needed to formulate an exit strategy.
And I found myself asking out loud, “Exit from where — Manhattan?”