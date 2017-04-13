April 13, 2017

OUT: WAR ON COAL. IN: China buys more U.S. coal, sends North Korea packing.

China is banning shipments of coal from North Korea because of last week’s missile test and has made up the shortfall by importing more coal from the United States.

The news comes just days after President Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where the administration said North Korea’s missile tests would be a top priority in the talks.

Reuters first reported Tuesday that China’s customs department ordered all companies that receive imports from North Korea to immediately return all coal cargoes, according to three trading sources who saw the order. The order was sent by the Chinese government on April 7, soon after Trump and Xi concluded their discussions.

The decision will be a boon for U.S. coal producers as China has ramped up orders of U.S. coking coal used in making steel, Reuters reported. The increase in U.S. coal imports fits nicely with Trump’s pro-fossil fuel agenda to put miners in coal country back to work.