April 12, 2017

THIS. IS. CNN. Mainstream Scream: CNN talker compares Assad to Cheney.

It came from Intercept co-founder Jeremy Scahill who was on CNN’s Reliable Sources Sunday talking about Assad’s use of poison gas and the media coverage of the U.S. military strike. He ripped the media, even CNN talking heads, then ended with this:

“Bashar al-Assad was a brutal thug when he was torturing prisoners on behalf of the CIA. Saddam Hussein was America’s friend when he was using chemical weapons. We need to have more than just the immediate crisis memory. We need to understand the historical context of how a butcher like Assad actually has more in common with someone like Dick Cheney than he does with the average Syrian or the people that are on these airwaves as brave reporters.”