April 11, 2017

THIS IS STUPID AND DANGEROUS AND THE PEOPLE BEHIND IT SHOULD BE FIRED: Asking people to show up on time is not inclusive, says Clemson employee training. “It disrespects other people’s cultures to ask them to follow American conventions of appointments starting when they are literally scheduled to start.”

It disrespects our culture to be in America and not follow American conventions. And Clemson is mostly an engineering school, where precision and accuracy matter more than culture. Or should, anyway. . . .