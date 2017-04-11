April 11, 2017

NEW LEFTY PLAN: Pack The Supreme Court When Democrats Are Back In Power. See, if you make the Supreme Court elective and term-limited, these issues go away . . . .

Also, by raising this possibility now, aren’t these Democrats making it more likely that Trump will push for an expanded judiciary? A 15-member Supreme Court would be a good idea anyway, since it would make each individual justice less important. And maybe the Courts of Appeals need to be expanded by 50%. To improve service to the public!