April 10, 2017

DEVELOPING: Feds Patrolling Churches to Catch Gun Shop Suspect Who Penned Anti-Trump Manifesto.

This past Tuesday, Jakubowski allegedly broke into the Armageddon Supplies gun shop in Janesville and stole about 16 high-end firearms, ABC News reported. Thirty minutes later, a car belonging to the suspect was found engulfed in flames near the shop.

Among other weapons, the suspect reportedly stole at least two assault rifles, several high-end handguns, and perhaps even silencers, which the shop advertises on its Facebook page.

Police said Jakubowski could be seen on surveillance video, appearing to steal the weapons from the shop. Authorities said they believe the suspect had a bulletproof vest and helmet.

Sheriff Spoden also reported that police found a 161-page manifesto allegedly written by the suspect which had been sent to President Trump Tuesday at the White House.