April 10, 2017

VIDEO: SECURITY DRAGS SCREAMING UNITED AIRLINES PASSENGER OFF OVERBOOKED FLIGHT — LITERALLY:

Bridges said the man became “very upset” and said that he was a doctor who needed to see patients at a hospital in the morning. The manager told him that security would be called if he did not leave willingly, Bridges said, and the man said he was calling his lawyer. One security official came and spoke with him, and then another security officer came when he still refused. Then, she said, a third security official came on the plane and threw the passenger against the armrest before dragging him out of the plane.