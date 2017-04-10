April 10, 2017

KEVIN GLASS: If Trump breaks up the White House press cabal, it may be the most important thing he ever does.

Just last month, there were members of the press questioning why The Daily Signal, a news publication affiliated with the Heritage Foundation, was participating in pool reports. Fred Lucas, The Daily Signal’s White House correspondent, has covered the White House for more than 10 years for CNS News, The Blaze, and now The Daily Signal. He’s an award-winning journalist with impeccable credentials.The mainstream media, however, guards every inch of its status, such as writing pool reports, with shocking ferocity. And it should be noted that nobody took issue with the content of any pool reports, merely that someone they perceive to be an outsider from their club was allowed to write them.This isn’t the first time that the media has thrown a hissy fit, and it’s not exclusively about Trump, or even the conservative media. At the dawn of the Obama White House in 2009, the White House press welcomed Politico, The Huffington Post, Talking Points Memo, Salon and more, to the shock and outrage of some of the journalist insiders. Politico was an upstart web-focused publication, and The Huffington Post was famous for being a blog platform for Hollywood celebrities.

Mandarins are always opposed to fresh blood, new faces, and different ways of thinking.