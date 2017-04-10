April 10, 2017

HMM: Russian computer programmer arrested in Spain.

A Russian computer programmer, Pyotr Levashov, has been arrested in the Spanish city of Barcelona, a spokesman for the Russian embassy in Madrid said on Sunday.

Russian television station RT reported that Levashov was suspected of being involved in hacking attacks linked to alleged interference in last year’s U.S. election.

He was arrested under a U.S. international arrest warrant, RT reported on its website, citing Spanish police.

The embassy spokesman declined to give details on the reasons for Levashov’s arrest. The Spanish police and interior ministry were not available for comment.