April 9, 2017

HOLDING STUDENTS ACCOUNTABLE FOR CAMPUS FASCISM: Claremont McKenna statement on the shutting down of Heather Mac Donald’s talk.

My letter would have been a bit more blunt, along these lines: “You know the three years you spent as statistician for the Chess Club so that you could get into a good school? You know all the sweating over your personal essay? Remember all the hours in the test-prep class? Block a speaker from speaking on campus and you can flush all of that, because you’ll be expelled faster than you can say ‘but I was wait-listed at Harvard!'”