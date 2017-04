HOW’S THAT FOR YOUR POSTWAR COMMIE CONSPIRACY, MANDRAKE? NBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell: What if Putin and Trump arranged the Syria bombing to distract from Russiagate?

Man, when I dubbed them “The John Birch Left” for seeing racism, sexism, homophobia, and the Koch Brothers everywhere in 2014, I had no idea Democrats would also be looking for Russians under every bed just two years later.

UPDATE: MSNBC Host’s Fact-Free Conspiracy Theory about Who is Responsible for Chemical Attack.