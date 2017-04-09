April 9, 2017

ELECTIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES: Arrests of illegal alien criminals jump 250% in one week.

As promised, immigration police have expanded their campaign to deport illegals with criminal records, announcing the seizure of 368 illegals in seven states and Washington, D.C.

That nearly a 250 percent increase over the 106 announced a week earlier.

The biggest seizures by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were in Texas, but they made arrests as far north as Wyoming.

What’s more, they targeted members of the violent MS-13 gang and illegals charged with sex crimes against kids.