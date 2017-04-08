April 8, 2017

THIS IS TRUE:

Our cultural portrayal of young men is interesting, because we objectify them to be — essentially — perfect pleasure receivers. We assume they are so ugly, so inexperienced, and so gross that they’re unable of giving anyone else pleasure, and that they’re so horny and undersexed that even the lightest of sexual touches will send them off into a world of inarticulable delights.

But, I’ve been there and done that (done them) and the reality is a lot more nuanced. As it always is.