HMM: How I Doubled My Testosterone Levels Naturally and You Can Too. I’m sure these techniques are of some benefit, but I suspect that starting out with levels artificially depressed due to stress is the key to such dramatic improvement.

Not that there’s anything wrong with that! I can honestly say that I’m in much better shape than I was when I was half my current age — because when I was half my current age I was in terrible shape. . . .