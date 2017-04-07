April 7, 2017

NAME THAT PARTY: Seattle Mayor Murray sued for alleged sexual assault of teen in 1980s.

The 46-year-old Kent man filed a lawsuit in King County Superior Court on Thursday claiming Murray “raped and molested him,” as first reported by the Seattle Times. D.H. alleged he met Murray when he was 15-years-old on a Metro bus, and Murray, who was about 32-years-old at the time, propositioned D.H. to visit his Capitol Hill apartment for sex. The encounters continued for “an extended period of time,” according to court documents. “Addicted to drugs at the time, D.H. was willing to do whatever Mr. Murray asked for as little as $10-20,” the lawsuit claimed.

Murray’s lawyer denied the allegations and said, “I don’t think it’s a coincidence that these allegations have occurred in the midst of a mayoral campaign.”

However:

D.H. wasn’t the first person to accuse Murray of sexual abuse. Jeff Simpson of Portland, Ore. also claimed Murray abused him as a teenager in the 1980s. Simpson, 49, said he first met Murray when he was six-years-old living in an orphanage. Murray was appointed Simpson’s resource parent, according to Simpson, and Simpson said he later went to live with Murray. “He was my only parent figure,” said Simpson, who now works on a county road crew.

The details are shocking, but report did omit just one: Murray is a Democrat.