April 7, 2017

THEY TOLD ME IF DONALD TRUMP WERE ELECTED, FASCISM WOULD STALK AMERICAN CAMPUSES. AND THEY WERE RIGHT! Heather Mac Donald speech on ‘War on Cops’ shut down at Claremont, partly shouted down at UCLA.

This behavior needs to be punished. But don’t expect anything constructive from faculty: An Anti-Koch Meltdown at Wake Forest: Professors are attacking the billionaires and undermining academic freedom.

Though to be fair, my own Faculty Senate stood up quite strongly for free speech and academic freedom on campus last semester.