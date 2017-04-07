April 7, 2017

WHAT COULD GO WRONG? Google is wading into the battle against online fake news and adding a fact check to its search results.

The Californian tech giant announced on Friday that it is rolling out globally a feature in its search and news results that will assess the authenticity of information shown.

Google isn’t doing this fact-checking itself: Instead, it’s relying on respected independent fact-checking organisations like PolitiFact and Snopes to provide the info.