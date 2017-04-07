April 7, 2017

EMBRACING MULTICULTURALISM: Swedish football fans protest mask ban by wearing niqabs. ” A group of Swedish football fans have launched a protest against a new ban on wearing masks at stadiums, exploiting an exception to the ban by wearing niqabs to cover their faces. On March 1st, the ban on wearing masks in the stands at Swedish football stadiums entered into force in an effort to combat violent behaviour at games. Exceptions to the ban can be made however for people covering their faces in the line of duty like police, or people who cover their face for religious reasons. And it was the latter exception that some supporters of Stockholm club AIK exploited during their Allsvenskan season opener against Häcken on Sunday. A number of ultras wore niqabs to the match at the Friends Arena.”