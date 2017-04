READER BOOK RECOMMENDATION: Reader Evan Mayerle emails: “A first novel, “Hells’ Gate” by Bill Schutt and J. R. Finch, is a retro-techno-thriller with lots of action and enough odd tech bits thrown together to make quite a story. With proper treatment and casting it would make a great start for a new Hollywood franchise, but I doubt Hollywood is that competent and I know they’d cut some of the back history of the main character.”