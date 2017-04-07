April 7, 2017

LIFE IN THE 21ST CENTURY: Woman says Fitbit helped save her life. “A few months ago, she wasn’t feeling well and thought her sinus infection may have turned into pneumonia. ‘I went to the doctors to have that checked out and that turned out to be negative,’ she told CBS News. Lauder then noticed her resting heart rate on her Fitbit was climbing higher and higher every day. One day, she experienced shortness of breath and her heart rate spiked to 140 beats per minute, so she called an ambulance right away. She underwent a CT scan and doctors discovered a potentially life-threatening problem – two pulmonary embolisms, or blood clots clogging an artery in the lung.”