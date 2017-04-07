April 7, 2017

HMM: Liberals largely quiet on Acosta bid for labor secretary.

President Trump’s pick to head the Labor Department, former assistant attorney general for civil rights Alexander Acosta, is heading toward a relatively easy confirmation when he gets a vote in the full Senate this month.

Acosta has solid Republican support, and while few liberal groups are backing his nomination, their response has been muted and nothing like their opposition to Trump’s previous pick for the Cabinet post, fast-food businessman Andrew Puzder.

The vote is expected later this month and “no trouble” is expected, according to a Republican source who requested anonymity. . . .

The success of the anti-Puzder campaign appears to have largely satiated liberal groups’ need to make a stand. Many still make a point of touting Puzder’s defeat even when discussing Acosta’s nomination.