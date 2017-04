RIP, MISTER WARMTH: Don Rickles Reported Dead at 90.

In addition to being the original insult comic, Rickles was a very good actor in films such as Kelly’s Heroes (where Rickles and Donald Sutherland’s wildly anachronistic psychedelic Oddball character made for a great comedic pairing), and Martin Scorsese’s Casino. Speaking of which, Rickles may have been the only comic in orbit of the Rat Pack that Sinatra allowed to make Mafia jokes.