SO DEVIN NUNES’ RECUSAL WAS A BAD IDEA. My 1997 book (written with bigshot DC lawyer Peter Morgan), The Appearance of Impropriety: How the Ethics Wars Have Undermined American Government, Business, and Society, deals with how appearance ethics are manipulated — often by wrongdoers to punish those looking into wrongdoing. It is as timely now as it was 20 years ago, and pundits, attorneys, and members of the Administration would be well-advised to give it a read.