April 6, 2017

CHANGE: Russia says Syrian support ‘not unconditional’ as Trump reportedly weighs military action.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said support for Syria wasn’t unwavering, and Russia is calling for a full investigation into the Tuesday attack on Khan Sheikhoun that’s killed more than 80 people — including 30 children.

President Trump — who a day earlier said the attack “crossed a lot of lines” for him — has told members of Congress he’s considering taking military action against Syria, according to CNN.

Turkish officials also on Thursday said autopsies of victims taken in by the country show traces of sarin gas — a banned chemical weapon suspected to be used in the attack.