April 6, 2017

BREAKING: House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes Steps Aside From Russia Probe.

In a short statement issued on Thursday, Mr. Nunes, a California Republican, said he would step aside from the investigation. It will instead be run by Rep. Mike Conaway (R., Texas), with assistance from Reps. Trey Gowdy (R, S.C.) and Tom Rooney (R., Fla.).

The three will “temporarily take charge of the Committee’s Russia investigation” while the Office of Congressional Ethics looks into what Mr. Nunes described as “entirely false and politically motivated” accusations lodged against him.

“I will continue to fulfill all my other responsibilities as Committee Chairman, and I am requesting to speak to the Ethics Committee at the earliest possible opportunity in order to expedite the dismissal of these false claims,” Mr. Nunes said in a statement.