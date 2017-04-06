April 6, 2017

WE HAVE CAMPUS-CARRY LITE IN TENNESSEE (FACULTY-STAFF ONLY), AND IT’S GOING OKAY: Hundreds of Tennessee college employees carry guns on campus. “More than 500 college and university employees across the state are exercising their right to carry guns on public campuses since a new law allowing them to do so went into effect last July. Allowing employees to carry guns on campus has resulted in few, if any, problems on campuses, yet the possibility of expanding the law to part-time employees has raised concerns among college and university officials.” Well, everything raises concerns with them on this issue. They just hate the idea.