April 6, 2017

TAXING INEQUALITY: Reader Kristo Miettinnen emails: “Someone with a megaphone larger than mine should proclaim the need to tax the superfluously wealthy with targeted excise taxes that go after class-difference-perpetuating expenditures. I would inaugurate the program with a 10% excise tax on all tuition payments in excess of $10,000 per student per year, regardless of the grade level (so kindergarten through grad school, or is that kindergarten back to kindergarten?). Once the general principle is accepted the possibilities are endless.”

Well, inequality is the single biggest threat to our civilization, except maybe for climate change, so I think we need to do whatever it takes.