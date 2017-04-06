April 6, 2017

WELL, THIS GETS AROUND MY BOYCOTT OF ESPN, BUT NOT MY BOYCOTT OF THE NFL: Amazon Stiff-Arms Twitter, Will Stream NFL Games. “According to the Wall Street Journal, Amazon has reportedly paid the NFL $50 million for a one-year agreement to stream Thursday Night Football. That’s five times more than one Twitter paid. But there’s a (ahem) catch. In order to tune in to the games, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you’re not on Amazon Prime, the $99 yearly service includes free two-day shipping and lots of other perks, including access to TV shows, movies and music.”

Hey, a 30-day trial is free.