WAIT, I THOUGHT IT WAS THE RUSSIAN BERNIE BROS THAT ACCOUNTED FOR HILLARY’S LOSS? Sheldon Whitehouse: ‘Wall Street money’ backed Bernie Sanders over Hillary Clinton.

I guess it’s just too painful to acknowledge that she was a terrible candidate, following up on a failed administration of the same party, and that’s why she lost. So any other excuse will do, if it means not having to confront that reality.