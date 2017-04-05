April 5, 2017

ANDREW MCCARTHY: On Susan Rice, the Issue Is Abuse of Power, Not Criminality. “At her direction, the Obama White House violated the public trust. . . . If the new reporting is to be believed, Rice orchestrated the unmasking of communications involving the Democrats’ political rivals — the Trump campaign. Her current stress on the lawfulness of the intelligence collection is a straw man.”

I’m pretty sure there’s illegality in the mix, too, and that it will come out.

Related: Fresh evidence the Russia ‘scandal’ is a Team Obama operation.