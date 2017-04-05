April 5, 2017

WHAT, YOU THOUGHT THIS STUFF STARTED WITH TRUMP? Lee Smith: Did the Obama Administration’s Abuse of Foreign-Intelligence Collection Start Before Trump? One clue: The Russia story is a replay of how the former White House smeared pro-Israel activists in the lead-up to the Iran Deal. ““At some point, the administration weaponized the NSA’s legitimate monitoring of communications of foreign officials to stay one step ahead of domestic political opponents. . . . The NSA’s collections of foreigners became a means of gathering real-time intelligence on Americans engaged in perfectly legitimate political activism.”