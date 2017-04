HEH:

I wonder how people would react if a Trump-supporting “patriotic dance party” were to erupt in front of the Obamas’ house some night to raise awareness about — say — the unmasking and leaking of American citizens’ names from intelligence reports. I’m sure “the internet” would explode in ecstasy to see the neighbors smiling and clapping along with the Trumpies — especially if they were doing it with panache!