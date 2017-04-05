April 5, 2017

JUSTICE: Wife of Pulse gunman to be extradited to Florida.

Federal court documents obtained by WESH 2 News show that Noor Salman has waived a hearing in California where she was going to fight extradition.

Salman had been scheduled to appear in court for the hearing on Monday.

Salman will be brought back to Orlando and will appear in court to face charges of obstructing justice and providing support to a terrorist.