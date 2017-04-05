April 5, 2017

PASS THE KETCHUP: Why French Fries Are More of a “Superfood” Than Kale.

Frankly, the superfood term could use a sensible and scientific makeover. The foods most commonly crowned with the description are fruits and vegetables with high concentrations of antioxidants and vitamins. According to the Harvard School of Public Health, studies conducted “generally don’t provide strong evidence that antioxidant supplements have a substantial impact on disease,” so there’s no reason to assume that eating tons of so-called “superfoods” would impart added benefits over a balanced diet. Moreover, the body doesn’t need mega doses of vitamins, and too much can actually be harmful. For example, consuming an average of 1.5 cups of cooked kale a day over a six-year timespan could result in chronic vitamin A toxicity, and that assumes no other dietary intake of the vitamin.

Clearly, someone could not subsist on the current conception of “superfoods,” so how “super” are they really? A truer superfood, one which provides almost everything the body needs, is the humble potato. Packed with starch, fiber, and protein, as well as a plethora of vitamins and minerals, it may be the most complete food on the planet. Cut one up and fry the slices with a little canola oil, and you’ve got yourself a healthful feast!