April 5, 2017

NORTH KOREA: A Significant Demonstration of Missile Know-How.

The latest launch only travelled 60 kilometres horizontally, but this should not necessarily be interpreted as a failure. The missile reached an altitude of 189 kilometres, well into outer space. This would seem to be a test of an alternative trajectory, which exposes the missile to different conditions. Re-entry testing could have been conducted on this flight.

There could be another explanation for the launch. This could be a test of elements of the submarine-launched missile from a land-based silo, or a test of systems common to both missiles.

We could be witnessing the evolution of both land and sea missiles at the same time, and a growing synergy between the two.

In any case, the development of these two classes of missiles represents a major development in North Korea’s strategic power.