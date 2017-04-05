«
»

April 5, 2017

NORTH KOREA: A Significant Demonstration of Missile Know-How.

The latest launch only travelled 60 kilometres horizontally, but this should not necessarily be interpreted as a failure. The missile reached an altitude of 189 kilometres, well into outer space. This would seem to be a test of an alternative trajectory, which exposes the missile to different conditions. Re-entry testing could have been conducted on this flight.

There could be another explanation for the launch. This could be a test of elements of the submarine-launched missile from a land-based silo, or a test of systems common to both missiles.

We could be witnessing the evolution of both land and sea missiles at the same time, and a growing synergy between the two.

In any case, the development of these two classes of missiles represents a major development in North Korea’s strategic power.

Nazi Germany was able to build about 5,200 V-2 ballistic missiles in less than two years, all while being subjected to Allied bombardment and invasion on two fronts. That North Korea should be able to develop a thriving missile program seven decades later and under (nominally) peacetime conditions should come as no surprise. What we can’t afford to be surprised by is their ultimate intentions.

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:37 am