April 5, 2017

YEAH, WELL HIS SYRIA AND LIBYA POLICIES AREN’T EXACTLY BLOOMING EITHER: Obama’s Asia Pivot Still Bearing Sour Fruit.

Obama’s vision of a multilateral regional coalition appears to be in tatters. President Trump may not mind, as he doesn’t appear to intrinsically value such things anyway. Still, he may find that the kinds of deals he wants in the region would have been easier to come by had his predecessor been more successful.

Well, I think Trump already wishes Obama had been less useless on North Korea.