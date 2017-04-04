April 4, 2017

“THE MONEY AND TIME PUBLIC CAMPUSES WASTE DEFENDING THESE MANIFESTLY UNCONSTITUTIONAL CODES IN COURT IS A NATIONAL SCANDAL. CAMPUSES SHOULD NOT HAVE TO BE FORCED TO RESPECT STUDENTS’ FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS.” – This morning I testified before the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on the Constitution and Civil Justice on the topic of First Amendment Protections on Public College and University Campuses. As of this posting, the hearing is still in progress— you can watch it here, or read my oral testimony over at The Huffington Post.