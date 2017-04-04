April 4, 2017

THAT DOESN’T LOOK GOOD: “Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff, who is running to fill the congressional seat vacated by Tom Price earlier this year, admitted on Saturday during a town hall meeting that he does not currently reside in Georgia’s sixth congressional district.”

Plus: “This is not the first controversy in Ossoff’s bid to replace Price, who now serves as President Donald Trump’s secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. Ossoff admitted last week that he misrepresented his national security credentials.”

Out: Astroturf campaigns. In: Astroturf campaigners!