April 4, 2017

WHEN RACE-AND-GENDER DIVISIVENESS BITES BACK: “I knew just what one of my graduate students meant when I asked her how millennial feminists saw Hillary and she said ‘a white lady.'”

This echoes my question right after the election: “What if minority voters just won’t turn out for non-minority candidates any more? That’s a real problem for the Democrats, especially if all the racial politics they pursue in order to try to motivate minority voters (Black Lives Matter, immigration protests, etc.) actually serve to make minorities less likely to vote for whites, even if they’re Democrats. And if working-class whites start to vote Republican the way minorities have voted Democratic — and all that racial politics is likely to encourage that — the Dems are in trouble.”