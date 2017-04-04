April 4, 2017

TAPPING THE SOVIETS’ PHONES IN THE COLD WAR: “They had no idea we could get that close…that we could send divers walking on the bottom that deep…or that we had the technology to tap it. No one had conceived anything like this before.” This article, however, seems to confuse nitrogen narcosis, which results from the neurological impact of too much dissolved nitrogen in the blood, with the bends, which are embolisms that occur when some of the nitrogen stops being dissolved and forms bubbles.

UPDATE: Yes, I know, technically it wasn’t a tap, because it used induction rather than a parallel connection to the wires. Expect to hear CNN raising that objection to this headline any minute. . . .