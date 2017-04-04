April 4, 2017

THEY’D RATHER PEDDLE FAKE NEWS: Attention NYT: This Is What Journalism Looks Like.

It’s worth noting here that one of biggest scandals in American journalism is the longtime failure of the New York Times to cover the corrupt nature of city politics in New York. The readers of the NYT don’t know very much about political power in America’s largest city because the Times is too grand for such base concerns—and because, frankly, Democratic politicians are often subjected to less scrutiny by the mainstream media. If the NYT had been doing its job, very little in this Daily News piece would be news to New Yorkers.