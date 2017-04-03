April 3, 2017

DON SURBER: Investigate ObamaGate: The abuse of presidential power by Barack Obama and his minions is Watergate on Steroids.

The Obama administration openly shared classified information with political appointees about Donald Trump in the summer of 2015, and likely earlier. The citation.

Obama’s attorney general sought warrants to spy on President Trump’s campaign team last June, and was denied last June by a federal judge. The citation.

Obama’s attorney general sought warrants to spy on a server at Trump Tower last October and was granted one by a federal judge. Ibid.

The Obama administration spied on President Trump’s transition team. The citation.

This information alone — supported by mass media news reports — is enough to warrant a criminal investigation by the Department of Justice, as well as a civil rights investigation into Barack Obama’s possible violation of Donald Trump’s right to seek the presidency.