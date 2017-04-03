April 3, 2017
MARC THIESSEN: Do Democrats really want to provoke an unprecedented showdown over Gorsuch?
Something unprecedented could happen this week when the Senate votes on Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court — but it won’t be Republicans triggering the so-called nuclear option to confirm him a by simple-majority vote.
No, what would be historically unprecedented would be for Democrats to filibuster Gorsuch.
There has never been a successful filibuster of a nominee for associate justice in the history of the republic — and the idea that Gorsuch should be the first is patently absurd.
Kill the filibuster, not just for Supreme Court nominations but for everything. Then start passing bills. Just a few years ago, I was reliably informed that the filibuster was horrible, and racist.