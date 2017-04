IN INMAN MAJORS’ UNDERAPPRECIATED NOVEL, THE MILLIONAIRES, a political consultant says that there are only two real themes in politics: “Bright New Day,” and “Back to Basics.” This Hardee’s/Carl’s Jr. commercial suggests that the Trump Era is all about “Back to Basics.” The theme of an older guy who built a business and knows how to do stuff, coming back to clean up the mess left by a callow youth too distracted by media to run things competently, well. . . .