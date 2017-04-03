April 3, 2017

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: NY Times: Student Loan Forgiveness Program Approval Letters May Be Invalid. “The thousands of approval letters that have been sent by the administrator, FedLoan Servicing, are not binding and can be rescinded at any time, the agency said. The filing adds to questions and concerns about the program just as the first potential beneficiaries reach the end of their 10-year commitment — and the clocks start ticking on the remainder of their debts. …”

It’s as if you can’t trust the government.