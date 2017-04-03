April 3, 2017

NOW HOW MUCH WOULD YOU PAY? Veg-O-Matic Maker Files to Go Public.

Act now, by buying more than $1,000 in shares, and you’ll get a one-time discount of 20% on Ronco.com purchases, the company says on its website. Pony up more than $5,000, and Ronco will kick in one of the countertop rotisserie ovens that account for more than half its revenue.

“We have millions of satisfied customers out there,” said William Moore, Ronco’s president since 2011. “We are asking them to join us with another vote of confidence in the future of Ronco Brands.”

It could turn out to be an expensive way to roast a chicken. While Ronco says it has sold more than $2 billion of housewares and gadgets since the early 1960s, it is now a small and unprofitable business. Ronco generated revenue of $9 million in 2015, according to securities filings, and just $3.6 million in the first half of 2016, when Ronco had a net loss of $2.7 million.

Ronco has an accumulated deficit of $32.2 million, according to the filings, and roughly $17 million in debt, with interest rates as high as 20%. Auditors have “raised substantial doubt” about whether Ronco can keep operating, according to the filings, which also highlighted concerns about the 22-person company’s financial reporting.